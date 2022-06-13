Morning 4: A look back at the massacre at Detroit’s Buhl Building 40 years later -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

40 years later: Revisiting the massacre at Detroit’s Buhl Building

The video and pictures from June 11, 1982 in Downtown Detroit are as unnerving as they are impressive. A fiery and bloody assault on the Buhl Building’s 8th floor that morning far outstrips anything the most creative Hollywood script writer could ever conjure.

Then 35-year-old Detroiter Robert Leonard Harrington seethed with anger as we awaited the last of a series of $2,500 insurance payments due to him from the Bell and Hudson Law Firm. The firm was a high-flying one, serving well-known celebrities, politicians, and drug kingpins.

Police update: Warren man lost both arms when bomb exploded at his home

Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home actually lost both of his arms and not just one hand, as it was initially reported.

The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive device he was handling reportedly went off in his home.

Vehicle purchased in Lake Orion linked to Missouri kidnapping case from 57 years ago

Elizabeth Ann Gill was just 2 years old when she disappeared from her front yard in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on June 13, 1965. Elizabeth was the youngest of 10 siblings and had been left in the care of her older siblings while the parents and two children took a short trip, according to the Doe Network.

Man dies after driving Jeep into St. Clair River

A man died Sunday night after driving a vehicle directly into the St. Clair River, according to authorities. At about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, a man reportedly drove a Jeep through a fenced-in area, and then directly into the St. Clair River.

