Several shots fired at Detroit hospital shortly after freeway shooting, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a shooter or shooters accused of firing more than a dozen rounds at a Detroit hospital shortly after shots were fired on I-94.

At about 5:45 p.m. on June 13, a freeway shooting was reported on eastbound I-94 near Chalmers Street. Michigan State Police say a white sedan pulled into the left lane alongside the victim’s vehicle, which was in the center lane, and began shooting.

An individual was shot in the ankle, officials said. That individual then went to Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross Road for treatment.

After that individual had already entered the hospital, a dark-colored vehicle approached the victim’s vehicle on hospital grounds and fired several rounds, officials said. The incident reportedly occurred near the Emergency Department, though no bullets penetrated the building’s bulletproof glass.

The victim’s father, however, was reportedly near the vehicle and was struck by a bullet in the second shooting. Police say the man was also struck in the ankle.

The two are the only people believed to have been injured in the whole incident.

The suspect or suspects reportedly fled the scene, driving westbound on Moross Road. Police were still looking for any shooters involved as of Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the two shootings are connected. Investigators were still at both scenes late Monday night.

More information has not been released at this time.