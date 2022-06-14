Hospital and freeway shooting connected on Detroit’s east side

Violence in Detroit between two drivers on the freeway leads to a shooting at Ascension Saint John's Hospital on Moross Road. One person was shot on I-94 and the other at the hospital's parking lot. The wild and dangerous encounter began on I-94 when shots were fired between two, possibly three, vehicles Monday (June 13) afternoon at 5:45 p.m.

DETROIT – Violence in Detroit between two drivers on the freeway leads to a shooting at Ascension Saint John Hospital on Moross Road.

One person was shot on I-94 and the other at the hospital’s parking lot.

The wild and dangerous encounter began on I-94 when shots were fired between two, possibly three, vehicles Monday (June 13) afternoon at 5:45 p.m.

As a group of the first victim’s family gathered outside the emergency room, Detroit police say a black Chevy Equinox and white Chevy Impala met up in the hospital’s parking garage before emerging moments later.

Officials say someone in the back of the Equinox fired several shots with police in the vicinity and then drove off.

Shot in the ankle in that incident was a man believed to be the father of the first victim, officials say.

Devon Morrow was inside the emergency room when he said he saw a guy drive up and fire shots.

“And we saw a guy drive up, and he sticks his hand outside of the window and fired about 15 to 20 shots, and by then we were on laying on the ground, and we could hear them hitting the glass,” said Morrow. “And I guess St. Johns spent some money on glass because they didn’t go through.”

None of the bullets got through the hospital’s glass as they are bulletproof.

A red Dodge Charger was hauled away from the hospital by police which officials believed belonged to one of the victims.

Both men that were shot are believed to be stable, officials say.

Police are searching for the shooters.