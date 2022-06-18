Morning 4: City to return chickens to Livonia family, will conduct animal cruelty investigation

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Livonia family fought to get chickens back after they were confiscated for animal abuse on hot day

Fifteen Rainbow Ranger Broilers are at the center of a tug of war between the City of Livonia and the family who was raising them on their sustainable suburban farm.

It’s not just chickens. Christina Cosio and her partner grow most of their own food, so very little comes from the grocery store.

“You start with one seed, and you’ll start growing something, and then once you get the itch, it just keeps going, and you end up growing chickens in your front yard,” said Cosio.

10-year-old Grosse Pointe Park boy walked to school every day for 4 years

A 10-year-old boy from Grosse Pointe Park walks to school no matter the weather.

He’s been keeping this tradition for four years. Friday was Max McPartlin’s last day of school at Maire Elementary School and he walked.

‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ tells story of Michigan couple who used lottery loophole to win millions

The new movie “Jerry and Marge Go Large” tells the true story of a Michigan couple who used a lottery loophole to win millions of dollars.

It stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. It’s based on the true story of Jerry and Marge Selbee.

4-year-old boy transforms into the Hulk to smash his fears of medical procedure at Beaumont Royal Oak

A 4-year-old boy who needed to receive a medical procedure at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, transformed into the Hulk to smash away his fears.

Joey Owen needed an Electroencephalography (EEG), a test that detects abnormalities in brain waves.

“He was in character from the beginning to the end,” Jimmy Najia, a registered EEG technician within the Clinical Neurophysiology Department, said. “He came in the door with his hands up as the Hulk and that’s how he left.”

