Morning 4: 400K bottles of over-the-counter medications recalled for unsafe packaging

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

400K bottles of medication from Kroger, Walgreens recalled: What to know

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of over-the-counter medications sold at Kroger and Walgreens are being recalled because of unsafe packaging.

Read the story here.

Man killed in Berrien County crash 20 years ago has never been identified

A man killed in a Berrien County crash remains unidentified 20 years later.

The man is believed to be between 20 to 40 years old and was killed on June 19, 2002 in a rollover crash in Berrien County, Michigan.

The man was with others in a 1994 GMC Surburban that was light blue in color and had Arizona plates. The others killed in the crash have been identified as undocumented immigrants.

Read more here.

Ad

1.4M electricity circuit breaker boxes recalled for burn, fire hazard: What to know

More than one million home electric breaker boxes are being recalled due to possible thermal burn and fire hazards.

Learn more here.

Average gas price starts to dip below $5 a gallon in some Michigan counties: Here’s where

Gas prices in Michigan hit their highest ever recorded average price last weekend.

Michigan’s average is still more than $5, but there are some counties where prices have started to drop.

On June 11, 2022 the cost for regular unleaded gas hit $5.223 in Michigan. Diesel hit its highest ever recorded average price in Michigan with $5.939 on Saturday (June 18).

Read the report here.