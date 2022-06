Detroit police at the scene of a June 23, 2022, shooting.

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were shot overnight in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday (June 23) in the 19600 block of Eureka Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the man and the woman were standing outside a house when a car drove by. Someone inside that car fired multiple shots, striking both people, according to police.

Both of the shooting victims are stable, authorities said.

No additional information has been revealed.