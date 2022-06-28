Detroit woman charged after fatally shooting boyfriend over the weekend, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit woman was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend during an argument, police said.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Detroit police were called to the 16020 block of Bringard Drive around 8 p.m. Friday. Medics also arrived at the scene and found Willie Grant, 47, lying facedown on the front lawn.

Police report Grant had a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital.

Antoinette Denise Moore, 51, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of felony firearm.

Officials state there was a verbal altercation between Moore and Grant that escalated.

Moore is scheduled for a probable cause conference on July 11 and a preliminary examination on July 18. She was given a $1,000,000 bond.