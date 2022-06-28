77º

Local News

Detroit woman charged after fatally shooting boyfriend over the weekend, police say

Moore’s bond set at $1 million

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bringard Drive, Detroit, Detroit Crime, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Wayne County, Wayne County Prosecutors Office, Antoinette Denise Moore, Willie Grant, Detroit Police, Police, DPD, Local News, Local Crime
Antoinette Moore (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

DETROIT – A Detroit woman was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend during an argument, police said.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Detroit police were called to the 16020 block of Bringard Drive around 8 p.m. Friday. Medics also arrived at the scene and found Willie Grant, 47, lying facedown on the front lawn.

Police report Grant had a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital.

Antoinette Denise Moore, 51, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of felony firearm.

Officials state there was a verbal altercation between Moore and Grant that escalated.

Moore is scheduled for a probable cause conference on July 11 and a preliminary examination on July 18. She was given a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter