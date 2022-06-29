SB I-275 ramps to I-94 closing in July for 1 month in Wayne County

Southbound I-275 ramps to I-94 will close in July for a month as part of the ongoing project on I-275 in Wayne County.

MDOT said southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday, July 11, through early August. Crews need to rebuild the area where southbound I-275 is currently crossing the work zone to exit to I-94. In addition to rebuilding the three lanes and shoulders, crews will be improving the drainage in that area and surface coating the concrete of the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94 that was rebuilt last year, along with maintenance work on the westbound I-94 bridge over the exits (cleaning, painting, etc.).

All traffic will be detoured further south on southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound/westbound I-94.

This closure and detour will cause heavier traffic at the Eureka Road entrance to Metro Airport, which may cause delays. Plan extra time or an alternate route.

Ad

The Rebuilding Michigan program, which was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in January 2020, authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951.

One of the biggest projects in the program is the Revive 275 project, which will span four years, which started in 2021, running through 2024. The $270 million project includes repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of freeway, from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road.

According to MDOT, I-275 is nearly 50 years old, and original concrete pavement has been paved over with asphalt. I-275′s bridges are also nearly 50 years old, and bridge surfaces, barriers, piers and beams all need repair work.

Ad

Related: Major overhaul of Ford Road in Canton Township to start in 2024: Here’s the plan