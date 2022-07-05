Arabic absentee ballots available for voters before Michigan Primary Election

There are many who speak a language other than English that have casted their August primary absentee ballot. Cities like Dearborn and Hamtramck worked to have both English and Arabic on the ballots. According to the Secretary of State, each city will be ready with ballots that have both languages for the primary on August 2.

DEARBORN, Mich. – There are many who speak a language other than English that have casted their August primary absentee ballot.

Cities like Dearborn and Hamtramck worked to have both English and Arabic ballots available for voters.

According to the Secretary of State, each city will be ready with ballots of both languages for the Michigan Primary Election on August 2.

“Some people don’t know how to speak English. So if they see Arabic on there, they’re going to feel like they have a voice in the community,” said Aida Talev of Dearborn.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that having both languages is historic and hopes it’ll encourage more people to head to the polls. “This time, they’ll just go, and they won’t need interpretation, and they’ll encourage others to go and vote,” said the mayor.

Below is a statement from the Secretary of State released on Friday:

“In a moment where there are so many efforts to divide and deter citizen engagement, it’s inspiring to see Dearborn, Hamtramck and Wayne County leadership come together to show government can be responsive to citizens’ needs and deliver results. Their work will directly help citizens in their communities be informed and engaged voters, and our state’s democracy will be healthier as a result.” Jocelyn Benson

If you are looking for an absentee ballot, the state suggests you make a request before July 18. Those looking for an Arabic-language absentee ballot application can fill one out at a local clerk’s office or by mailing one in.

