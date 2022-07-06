Witness killed after telling occupants of at-fault car to stay at scene of 3-vehicle crash in Detroit

The scene of a July 5, 2022, crash that led to a fatal shooting in Detroit.

DETROIT – A witness was shot and killed after trying to convince the occupants of the at-fault car to stay at the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused multiple injuries in Detroit, police said.

Officials said the crash happened Tuesday night (July 5) in the area of West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side.

A Dodge Challenger crashed into a white Dodge SUV, and a Lincoln SUV was also struck, according to authorities.

An argument broke out, and three men from inside the Challenger tried to flee on foot, while two men from another vehicle followed them, police said.

The group made it two blocks before exchanging gunfire, authorities said. A witness who was trying to convince the occupants of the Challenger not to leave the scene was shot and killed, according to officials.

Ad

One person from inside the Challenger was also struck by gunfire, police said. That person was taken to a nearby hospital, but remains in custody.

Denise Wallace, a family member of the occupants in the white Dodge, said that her daugher-in-law and two granddaughters -- 7 and 8 years old -- were injured. One of them is at Children’s Hospital receiving treatment, she said.

The driver of the white Dodge, Wallace’s daughter-in-law, said she was at the intersection when the light turned green. Her car was struck, and her SUV rolled multiple times, authorities said.

“Not only could one person have been dead, you could have easily been burying four people,” Wallace said. “There were three injured people in that white vehicle.”

Here is Megan Woods’ full coverage of the story from noon Wednesday: