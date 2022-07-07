‘Enough is enough’: Detroit police Chief James White on gun violence after officer killed

Detroit police Chief James White sat down with Local 4 less than 24 hours after an officer was shot, killed on duty.

DETROIT – Detroit’s police chief sat down with Local 4′s Devin Scillian the day after an officer was killed during an “ambush” on the city’s west side.

Detroit police Officer Loren Courts, 40, was fatally shot around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday (July 6) in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side.

The gunman has been identified as Ehmani Mack Davis, 19. He was killed by Detroit officers who returned fire.

“I’m very honored to lead the men and women of this department,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Yesterday and all day today the tragedy is just unspeakable. It’s just heartwrenching for all the men and women of our department.”

White said the community support has been amazing so far. He spoke highly of the slain police officer and his father, who also worked for the department.

“Enough is enough when we talk about gun violence in this country,” White said. “If we really want to do something in these powerful seats let’s not have another meeting, let’s have an impact.”

White said the first step for tackling gun violence is the penalty -- that there needs to be a “result of bad acts.” He said the assault weapon the suspect used had been purchased just a couple of weeks ago.

“Wehn you come across them, if they’re illegal, someone should be arrested,” White said. “And that person should have an absolute certainty that there will be a penalty for using those weapons.”

“When are we gonna get serious about this? Stop making it a political discussion and make it more about a life discussion,” White said.

Watch the video above to hear from the police chief.