What we’ve learned about the criminal history of the gunman accused of killing a Detroit police officer

DETROIT – Local 4 is uncovering new information about the accused shooter and his criminal past.

He’s 19-year-old Ehmani Mack Davis, and he’s had other run-ins with the law.

I’ve been able to dig up some disturbing information on the 19-year-old, and it deals again with weapons.

I’ve uncovered two incidents in Eastpointe.

It started in January of last year when he was charged with weapons offense of improper possession in or upon a motor vehicle. Davis pleaded guilty and received 12 months probation and an $815 fine.

Sources are also telling me Davis was involved in a situation on June 9 in Eastpointe as he was arrested on weapons charges again.

Local 4 is still trying to dig into exactly what went down in that situation.

I can tell you a warrant was brought to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on June 21.

In relation to what happened in Eastpointe, they were seeking four counts

Reckless use of a weapon

Carrying concealed weapon

Felony firearm

Tampering of evidence

From what I have been able to uncover, some evidence was sent to the Michigan State Police crime lab, and they were waiting to hear back from the crime lab.

“The protocol and procedures were followed,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. “There was no dropping of the ball.”

Lucido said it takes time to get a warrant signed, and they must go through the information and evidence.

I also asked if an AK-47-type weapon was used in the Eastpointe case, and he said no.