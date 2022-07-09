Southfield wife, husband deaths possibly connected, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Detectives are investigating two deaths, one in Southfield and one in Detroit, that could be connected.

On Saturday, Southfield Police released information on the death of a 63-year-old woman who had allegedly passed away from natural causes on July 7 and a 65-year-old man who was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 8.

Police state that the woman was found in a home on the 21000 block of Avon Lane and after examination, the Medical Examiner’s Office found bullet fragments in her skull. The man, who detectives advise is the woman’s husband, had a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is currently active, and updates will be provided when available.