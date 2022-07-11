Police: 3 men tried to set up meetings for sex with 16-year-old girl at Oakland County motel

Police said three men from Michigan were arrested after they spoke with an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl online and set up meetings to have sex at a motel in Oakland County.

When undercover investigators set up accounts online posing as a 16-year-old girl, men from coast to coast started to send messages, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The sheriff said many of the messages were sexual in nature.

“As soon as they started this undercover operation, they got messages from all over the country,” Bouchard said.

John Erwin Dingens, 61, of Corunna; Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills; and Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston; are accused of setting up meetings to have sex with the person they thought was a teenage girl at a motel in Independence Township, according to authorities.

When the men showed up, they were met by deputies and taken into custody, Bouchard said.

“They went looking for the child,” Bouchard said. “The discussion was criminal in nature, and then they showed up.”

