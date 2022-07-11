Taking a look at Cadillac’s first EV: 2024 Lyriq

WDIV gets a first look at the production version of Cadillac's fist all electric vehicle -- the Lyriq.

NOVI, Mich. – Cadillac is making the switch and has announced the brand’s first electric vehicle - The Lyriq.

The company started building them in March, and the production model for Caddilac of Novi arrived last week.

“My dealership has been number one in the country eight out of the last 12 years,” said Caddilac of Novi General Manager Edward Pobur. “ I mean, we’ve earned respect and everything, and they gave it to us, and I appreciate that, and they know I do.”

The newest EVs are expected to hit the roads in Spring 2023. Models start at $60,000 for rear-wheel drive and $64,000 for all-wheel drive.

Below is the charging information according to Cadillac’s website:

AC Charging Miles Per Charge 19.2 kW public or home charge Up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge (RWD) 11.5 kW public home charge Up to 37 miles of range per hour of charge (RWD and AWD) 7.7 kW Dual-level charge cord (public or home) Up to 19 miles of range per hour of charge (AWD) or up to 21 miles of range per hour of charge (RWD) Fast Charge Public Charging Station:

190 kW acceptance rate (Max charging speed) Up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge (RWD and AWD)

The Lyriq’s features include supercruise with automatic lane change, Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay, over-the-air updates and active noise cancellation.

