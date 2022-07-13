2 arrested after woman killed in Macomb County shooting standoff

One man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Ray Township Tuesday night.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A shooting Tuesday night in Ray Township left a woman dead and a man injured.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. at a home on North Avenue between 28 and 29 Mile roads, officials said. A person within the home called 911 and told the dispatcher that a man was shooting at their house from a vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, a 46-year-old man from Washington Township reportedly yelled to them, saying that his wife had been shot. The 46-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the man’s car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the man was standing outside of the vehicle with a gun laying on the ground. He was taken into custody.

A second man exited the targeted home and police were advised that a second possible shooter was within the residence, officials said.

Ad

A 36-year-old Ray Township man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, and police believed he was the second shooter. He was transported to a local hospital and later taken into custody. Officials say that a second weapon was located near where he was found.

After taking both men into custody and questioning them about the situation, officials concluded that the shooting occurred amid an argument between the two men.

Authorities said that there were three other adults and two children inside the home during the time of the shooting, but none of them sustained any injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said it will release more information when it becomes available.