Family puts up billboard in Detroit to find loved ones killer

DETROIT – A question haunting a local family is, what happened to Andre White?

His family says they’ve been wondering this ever since they first learned about his murder on May 1.

The husband, father, and grandfather was shot to death in front of his home on Charest Street in Detroit.

White’s widow said she’s doing everything she can to keep his story fresh in peoples’ minds.

Tracey White has been putting up flyers on nearby businesses, and that’s not all.

She even put up a billboard near the house they once shared in hopes that someone would come forward with the information they needed to move on.

“Everything is totally different for me,” Tracey White said. “My whole life was turned upside down.”

It wasn’t the one-year wedding anniversary Tracey White had imagined.

Instead of celebrating with her husband Andre White by her side, she had a cardboard cutout which can be seen in the video player above.

The cardboard cutout is of the man she loved and lost two months ago.

It’s tearing our family apart,” Tracey White said. “We need closure.”

“It’s killing us, our family, period,” said Timothy Patton.

Andre White was Patton’s youngest brother.

Patton and the rest of the family know very little about what happened on May 1, just that Andre White was with a few friends steps away from his home on Charest Street when he was shot and killed.

Things haven’t been the same since.

“He was a fun-loving guy,” Patton said. “He cared about his kids, grandkids, and everything. We had to lose him this way in broad daylight. It just don’t make no sense.”

The family put up a billboard and plastered his face and story all over nearby businesses hoping that someone would come forward.

“Only thing we’re asking for is closure for my sister-in-law and for all of us because he didn’t deserve this at all for someone to take his life like that,” said Kim Patton.

A Detroit Police Department Captain in the homicide unit says he plans to meet with Tracey White on Wednesday (July 13) in-person to go over the case.

Anyone with information should give Detroit police a call.