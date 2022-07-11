2 dead in barricaded situation in Harper Woods

Local 4 is learning new information Monday about a wild barricaded situation that unfolded overnight in Harper Woods. Officials say It dragged on for seven hours at a home on Kenosha Street, right in the area of I-94 and Moross.

One neighbor was able to help one of the victims, officials say.

The neighbor captured a cell phone video, which can be seen in the video player above, showing the intense ending to a horrific scene in Harper Woods.

You can see a 23-year-old man surrendering to police, crawling down a home’s front steps, and then taken into custody.

The incident started Sunday (July 10) evening with a call to 911 from inside that home on the 20600 block of Kenosha Street.

“Caller is stating that someone is holding her hostage,” said a 911 operator. “She was trying to explain the situation, and that’s when a lot of screaming started and the phone disconnected.”

A woman was held hostage, and Local 4 was told that the young man was on a stabbing spree.

The young man’s mother made it out of the home and into Ruth Tabone’s home right across the street.

“I asked her what happened,” said Tabone. “She was like, ‘I was stabbed, and I’m like, what?’ She started to collapse, so I helped her down, and I had to keep her up because, at that point, I can still see the knife was still in her back.”

Officials say that shots were being fired from the home and then set on fire.

Neighbors said they knew the young man had a baby, and they watched as he dropped that baby out of a window.

“He leaned out of the window and dropped the baby on the grass,” one neighbor said. “The baby was naked while the house was on fire.”

You can see in the video player above how carefully Harper Woods police and fire had to operate to put the fire out and then urge the 23-year-old to surrender.

Once he did, police made the awful discovery as the bodies of the young man’s father and girlfriend were found in the home.

The mother is in critical condition, officials say.

