Police say speed was factor when Taylor driver struck SUV on I-75, causing man to be ejected, killed

Two vehicles involved in a July 14, 2022, fatal crash on I-75 in South Rockwood.

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – Police said speed was a factor when a Taylor driver struck an SUV on I-75 in Monroe County, causing the other driver to be ejected onto the freeway and killed.

The crash happened at 4:47 a.m. Thursday (July 14) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Ready Road in South Rockwood, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge, Ohio, was driving north on I-75 in a gray 2006 Ford Escape, officials said. He was in the center lane when his SUV was struck by a black 2004 Saturn Ion, authorities said.

The Saturn was driven by Jeremy L. Meeks, 35, of Taylor, according to police.

Deputies said the collision forced the Escape into the median. It spun around and came to rest in the left lane, according to authorities.

Burton was ejected from the Escape and landed in the right lane, officials said. He was not wearing a seat belt, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saturn also left the freeway and struck the median after the collision, according to police. Meeks was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital, where he is stable, authorities said.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if any intoxicants were involved, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7557.

An SUV involved in a July 14, 2022, fatal crash on I-75 in South Rockwood. (WDIV)