Morning 4: Police arrest Lyft driver accused of driving drunk with passenger on board -- and more top stories

Troy police arrest Lyft driver accused of driving drunk with passenger on board

The 38-year-old woman reportedly told police that she was a Lyft driver, and was in the process of transporting a passenger to Rochester Hills. The Lyft driver admitted to police that she drank two bottles of beer before getting behind the wheel, officials said.

‘Weird’ pizza restaurant to open in Detroit where Ready Player One once was

A new, “weird” pizza restaurant is slated to open Monday in the Detroit space once occupied by the below-ground Ready Player One, the city’s first real bar-arcade.

‘Horrible accident’: Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Macomb County, officials say

Police said a 53-year-old Clinton Township man was standing outside his dump truck while a 58-year-old Melvindale resident in a bulldozer moved pieces of concrete that had been broken up.

Police said the Clinton Township man was struck by the bulldozer and suffered traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Man wins largest instant game prize in state history

A Michigan resident is going down in history winning the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery’s new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, officials announced.

