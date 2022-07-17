Man in his 30s fatally struck by car in center lane of I-94 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-94 in Roseville.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Roseville, where police said troopers were dispatched to the area of Eastbound I-94 near Little Mack.

When troopers arrived, they located a white male, approximately 30 years old, dead on the right shoulder.

Michigan State Police said its investigation found the driver of the passenger car was traveling in the center lane of Eastbound I-94 when she saw a pedestrian standing in the center lane.

The driver swerved to avoid the pedestrian, but was unable to avoid him, police said. The driver stopped and has been cooperating with police. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.

