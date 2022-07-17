Morning 4: Victims of small Michigan plane crash identified, more stores

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

2 Michigan men killed in single-engine plane crash

Two men from Michigan were killed in a single-engine plane crash on the west side of the state.

Michigan State Police said the plane went down around 6:15 p.m. on Friday evening in Shelby, Oceana County, reporting at the time that there were no survivors.

Police said the plane crashed after taking off at Oceana County Airport, about a mile and a half northwest of the crash site, which is in a wooded area behind a residence, WOOD-TV reported.

Police updated the investigation on Saturday night, identifying the two victims of the plane crash.

Read more on this story here.

Ad

Michigan man charged in murder of his 3 kids, wife, tried to kill himself; Mugshot disturbing

A Michigan father who killed his three kids and wife before attempting to kill himself has been charged in the murders.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the department took custody of Charles Robert Gillard Sr., 51, from Stanwood, in the murders of his three children -- Katelynn (6), Ronald (4) and Joshua (3), and his wife, Dawn (41), back in May.

The Sheriff’s office said Gillard was formally taken into custody on multiple felony murder charges on June 28, and was arraigned. He’s being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s office released a mugshot, but due to the attempted suicide, it’s a bit disturbing. You can view the mugshot here, but the image is graphic.

Man in his 30s fatally struck by car in center lane of I-94 in Roseville

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-94 in Roseville.

Ad

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Roseville, where police said troopers were dispatched to the area of Eastbound I-94 near Little Mack.

When troopers arrived, they located a white male, approximately 30 years old, dead on the right shoulder.

Read more on this story here.

6 Metro Detroit properties officially listed in National Register of Historic Places

Across Metro Detroit, six properties are being recognized through the National Register of Historic Places. These recognitions are decided federal to shine a light on sites worthy of preservation due to historical significance.

Read more on this here.