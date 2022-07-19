Southfield babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy in Macomb County

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Southfield babysitter is facing charges for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy he was watching in Macomb County, according to officials.

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday (July 16) to a home in Macomb Township.

The parents of a 5-year-old boy told police that their son had been sexually assaulted by their babysitter, Mark Baum, according to authorities.

Baum, 36, of Southfield, had been hired through Care.com, officials said. The parents said they had hired Baum to babysit one other time.

The 5-year-old boy and an older child told their parents that Baum had touched the younger boy inappropriately, deputies said. The parents immediately called police, and an investigation was launched, according to officials.

Baum was taken into custody by Southfield police and brought to the Macomb County Jail. He is facing two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Baum was arraigned Monday at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township and given a $150,000 bond, cash/surety, authorities said. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Officials said it’s unknown how many other babysitting jobs Baum has received.