Violent Dearborn Heights crash ends with truck split in half, 4 rushed to hospital

A violent crash in Dearborn Heights was caused by a driver going more than 100 miles per hour, police said.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A driver suspected of going more than 100 miles per hour crashed in Dearborn Heights, splitting the truck in half, according to police.

The crash happened late Sunday night on Telegraph Road near Joy Road. Four people were rushed to a hospital and both drivers involved are listed as in critical condition.

Read more: 4 hurt when car broadsides pickup at 100 mph in Dearborn Heights, shearing truck in half, police say

Police said, in a separate incident, officers who were investigating the initial scene were nearly struck by a suspected drunk driver. That driver struck a police car.

Ad

The suspected drunk driver has been identified as a 20-year-old Detroit man who is expected to face charges.

Read: More local news coverage