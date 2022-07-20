Metro Detroit woman wins $300K from Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Can you imagine seeing winning numbers on your scratch-off ticket, but you win more than $5? An Oakland County woman now knows the feeling when she revealed her winning number on Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time instant game.

The 65-year-old, who remains anonymous, bought a $5 Wild Time instant game ticket from Michigan Lottery and walked away $300,000 richer.

The player purchased her winning ticket at Rick’s Party Store in Lake Orion.

“I don’t play instant games often, but every now and then I like to purchase a Wild Time ticket,” said the player. “I scratched my ticket when I got home and couldn’t believe what I was seeing when I revealed the prize amount of $300,000. I called my husband right away and told him he needed to come home because I had big news to share. We were both so excited!”

The player recently claimed her winnings from the Lottery headquarters. She plans on saving her prize.

Players have won more than $45 million playing Wild Time Deluxe which launched in April 2021. More than $20 million worth of prizes remain. Each ticket offers the chance to win $5-$300,000.

