Police: Driver says someone in red sedan tailgated him on I-94 before shooting at rear passenger door

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man said someone shot at him on I-94.

The man said he was leaving work Tuesday night in Romulus and entered I-94 from Ecorse Road. He said someone in a red sedan was tailgating him on I-94 from Ecorse Road to Lonyo Street.

He said the driver of the red sedan pulled up next to him and they looked at each other. He told police the driver of the red sedan shot once, damaging the passenger side rear door and window.

The man who reported the incident to police was not injured. He said he exited at Livernois Avenue and went home. He did not see which direction the red sedan went.

Police said he could not provide anything other than that the vehicle was a red sedan, he could not describe the driver. The freeway was closed while police searched for evidence, but nothing was located.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.