Frenchtown Township man arrested for vandalism in Monroe Township, officials say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials say a Frenchtown Township man has been arrested for his part in committing vandalism to multiple businesses within Monroe Township over the past several months.

Jeremy Lang, 34, is accused of vandalizing multiple businesses in the 13000 block of South Dixie Highway dating back to March 17, 2022.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police troopers said they located Lang Friday (July 22) and set up a perimeter in the 5900 block of Vandercook Street in Monroe Township.

Officials say they closed the distance and were able to grab onto Lang’s foot to prevent him from eluding the police as he tried to hop a privacy fence.

He was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail for resisting and obstructing police, police say.

Lang was arraigned in the 1st District Court on these charges.