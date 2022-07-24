Morning 4: Full list of 400+ Family Dollar recalled products -- other top stories

CHIMAYO, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 24, 2019: A Family Dollar store in Chimayo, New Mexico, a small hispanic village located between Santa Fe and Taos. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Family Dollar recalls 400+ products, including medicine, toothpaste, more: Full list

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $1M on scratch off ticket bought in Pontiac

What a Detroit man thought was a $1,000 prize ended up being a $1 million Triple Million top prize.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe, located at 334 West Kennett Road in Pontiac.

Toddler hospitalized after ingesting heroin possessed by her mother in Roseville

An 18-month-old girl was hospitalized after ingesting heroin found to be in her mother’s car, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the 31-year-old mother of the child was driving in the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville before alerting a trooper that the child wasn’t breathing.

Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

