Stormy start on Sunday in Metro Detroit with severe risk in play

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Today starts with showers and thunderstorms well before sunrise. Then we’ll have some sunshine with scattered showers and storms in an unstable atmosphere. It will be warm in the morning and even warmer in the afternoon. Calmer weather arrives in time for tomorrow and Tuesday with sunshine and warm, comfortable conditions.

Clusters of showers thunderstorms race across Detroit and Southeast Michigan even before dawn, Sunday morning. The storms have the potential of producing severe weather; torrential rain, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind. Claps of thunder will be heard from the time people are trying to sleep to the moments families are preparing breakfast and getting ready for morning services. Temperatures start in the 70s.

Instability will still exist in the atmosphere from lunchtime through the end of Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during this time. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and much warmer. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s.

Ad

Stormy weather becomes more widely scattered Sunday evening. It will be warmer with temperatures in the 80s and rain-cooled 70s.

Sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and mild. Any showers diminish and depart after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny warm and delightful. The humidity drops and it will feel comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in low 80s in your 85°F.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Friday becomes mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android