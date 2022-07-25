78º

Missing Grand Blanc teenager found dead after attending Detroit party over the weekend

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

An 18-year-old from Grand Blanc was found dead in a vacant Detroit basement apartment unit on Monday.

Officials say Jacob Hill was found with several gunshot wounds in an apartment building on the 22300 block of West Warren Avenue.

Hill was reported missing on Sunday when he didn’t return home from a party he went to with friends. The Grand Blanc teenager went to the party on Saturday in the West Warren Avenue and Lamphere Street neighborhood along the Detroit and Dearborn Heights border.

Officials say that one of the motives Hill had at the party he was attending was to purchase an AK-47.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on who Hill was with, please call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.

