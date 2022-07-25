White Lake man dies after crashing motorcycle into deck in Pontiac, officials say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man from White Lake Township died over the weekend after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a deck in Pontiac, officials said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at Gingell Court and Chamberlain Street, according to authorities.

Police said Andrew Joseph Haines, 32, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle north on Gingell Court when he lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into the deck of a house on Chamberlain Street.

Haines was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.