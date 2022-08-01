Police chief speaks out after 24 non-fatal shootings, 7 homicides in Detroit this weekend

Detroit Police Chief James White held a press conference Monday afternoon and is calling for acting. The chief stated that the city can’t arrest their way out of this problem.

DETROIT – Over the weekend Detroit experienced 24 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides.

Detroit Police Chief James White held a press conference Monday afternoon and is calling for acting. The chief stated that the city can’t arrest their way out of this problem.

“The levels of crime we are seeing is unacceptable. This county’s obsession with weapons and mass shootings is just unacceptable and we can do better and we have to do better.”

One of the major incidents that happened this weekend was early Sunday morning when eight people were shot during a birthday party. A 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman are two of the victims that died due to the shooting.

“There needs to be a penalty for bad behavior and I don’t see anyone who has a healthy fear of committing a crime. You have to pause and say I might go to jail and I may do time.”

Below is Chief White’s press conference from Monday afternoon.