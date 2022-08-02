Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone

Ryan McLeod has been charged in connection with a July 26, 2022, shooting in Detroit.

‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say

Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an adult with murder went to the home of a 13-year-old boy in the middle of the day and killed him over a stolen cellphone.

The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. July 26 in the 8320 block of Homer Street in Southwest Detroit, according to authorities.

Detroit police Chief James White said an iPhone had been stolen a few weeks ago, so Ryan McLeod, 16, of Detroit, got into a car and drove to the location on Homer Street. There were children outside, and McLeod fired multiple shots, the chief said.

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car.

A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.

The driver, Jennifer June Teachout, 36, of Houghton Lake, showed signs of being under the influence, police said. She was arrested after performing sobriety tests, according to MSP.

Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire

Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit.

Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street.

Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then going into a home and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and set the home on fire.

Who killed Donna Potas Gomez? Case still unsolved 37 years after Lincoln Park woman murdered in home

A Lincoln Park woman was brutally murdered and sexually assaulted in her home 37 years ago. Her killer still hasn’t been caught.

Donna Potas Gomez, 22, was found murdered in her home at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 1985. Her husband, Dan Gomez, was the one who found her. The two were high school sweethearts. They got married when she was 18 years old.

