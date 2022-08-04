Detroit Police Department wants help finding bank robber on city’s west side, officials say

The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place in Detroit, officials say.

Police say the incident occurred July 29 around 11:45 a.m. in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank and presented a note announcing that it was a robbery.

Police say the suspect stated he was armed with a bomb before showing the victims a black, cylinder-shaped device that appeared to be the bomb seen in the video below.

Police say the victims gave the suspect the money, and then the suspect took off on foot. He was last seen walking on West 7 Mile from Telegraph roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.