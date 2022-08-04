Gym owner accused of misconduct with child in Whitmore Lake

It's a shocking discovery from Livingston County Thursday night as a private athletic coach who teaches children is now charged with improper conduct with a student. It's a violation of the trust all parents put into the coaches who train children as the owner of a Whitmore Lake gymnastics school was arrested and charged in 53rd District Court this week.

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – It’s a shocking discovery from Livingston County Thursday night as a private athletic coach who teaches children is now charged with improper conduct with a student.

It’s a violation of the trust all parents put into the coaches who train children as the owner of a Whitmore Lake gymnastics school was arrested and charged in 53rd District Court this week.

The claim is that he abused one of his students, officials say.

The iTumble Gymnastics Studio is silent Thursday (Aug. 4) night. It is the place where young girls come to learn and improve their skills, but it might end up closing.

Thursday (Aug. 4) morning, an eviction notice appeared on the window, which has since been removed.

The charge in the case is upsetting a lot of parents whose children came to the facility.

The doors are locked, and there’s no activity here at the iTumble Gymnastics Center.

The center is owned by 42-year-old Jermain Martinez, who is under arrest and charged with one count of child accosting for immoral purposes, which is a four-year felony and can be up to a $4,000 fine.

Martinez turned himself into the Green Oak Township Police Department earlier this week after they posted a warrant for his arrest.

He received a $30,000 bond and was able to pay 10% of that ($3,000) to get out of the Livingston County jail Wednesday (Aug. 3).

Local 4 has been told by a source close to the investigation that the case involves a 17-year-old girl who worked at the gym.

Apparently, over two years, Martinez allegedly brought the girl to a trailer he owned in Washtenaw County, where the alleged abuse occurred.

Martinez does have a rap sheet.

The video player above shows his mug shot for prior drunk driving and suspended license convictions where he served prison time.

Parents with connections with the gym expressed concern to Local 4 about his criminal past and ability to run a gym for kids.

But it’s important to note none of his prior convictions involved crimes against children.

Local 4 spoke to Martinez’s attorney Thursday afternoon, and he said the mother of the alleged victim in the case actually had a relationship with Martinez while she was married to another man.

The lawyer said that Martinez believes the claims are retaliation for their bad breakup that happened earlier this week, and the lawyer says that Martinez is innocent of all charges.