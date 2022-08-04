Morning 4: Deeper look at toxic compound that spilled into Huron River

Officials warn people not to swim or fish in Huron River due to dangerous chemical spill

What is hexavalent chromium?

A compound known to cause cancer was released into the Huron River system this week.

That compound is hexavalent chromium. It’s the same compound that was found in “green ooze” that was leaking onto I-696 in 2019.

But what even is hexavalent chromium? It’s a form of chromium, an odorless and tasteless metallic element found naturally in rocks, plants, soil, volcanic dust and animals.

What is hexavalent chromium? The toxic compound spilled into Huron River, found in I-696 green ooze

Trust Index: Fact-checking Tudor Dixon’s primary victory speech

For the first time, two women will be facing off in the general election for the chance to be Michigan’s next governor.

Tudor Dixon won Tuesday night’s primary election, beating out four other candidates with 41% of the vote. We fact-checked her victory speech.

Trust Index: Fact-checking Tudor Dixon's primary victory speech

Oxford High School security guard thought shooting was a drill, attorney states

New claims about Oxford High School’s security guard and their lack of action on the day of the school’s shooting have come to light.

The attorney representing several families asked to add a security guard to an already filled lawsuit.

Read more here.

2 Michigan men killed in small plane crash near South Haven airport

Two men died after the plane they were in crashed near a southwestern Michigan airport shortly after takeoff, police said Wednesday.

The plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said, but the wreckage wasn’t discovered until nearly 24 hours later. It was found about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from South Haven Regional Airport.

Read more on this here.