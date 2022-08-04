Taylor man caught robbing 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An armed robber from Taylor is facing 10 charges after was caught breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police said.

Armed robbery

Dearborn Heights officers said they were called around 6 a.m. July 27 to a home on Evangeline Street, south of Cherry Hill Road.

A 77-year-old woman called 911 to say someone was breaking into her home. She told police that two armed men had forced their way in, so she fled to a neighbor’s house.

The sergeant who arrived first to the scene said he saw Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, wearing a ski mask and standing next to a vehicle that had been backed into the woman’s driveway.

Clegg fled on foot, and the sergeant chased him, according to authorities. Several other officers arrived at the scene, and Clegg was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Near or inside the getaway vehicle, authorities said they found two handguns, a face mask, and property belonging to the homeowner.

Police said they didn’t locate a second robber, but they’re still speaking to a person of interest. Several pieces of evidence have been turned over to the Michigan State Police laboratory in Northville to established the second robber’s identity, according to officials.

Charges

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Clegg with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with a crime report -- committing a crime/threatening to kill or injure, felon in possession of a firearm, and five felony firearm violations.

The armed robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The safe breaking and home invasion charges each carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison.

Clegg was charged as a habitual offender -- fourth offense, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense has a penalty of at least five years, according to authorities.

Clegg was arraigned July 29 and is being held at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

“The residents provided timely and clear information to our 911 dispatchers, who simultaneously alerted our police officers, who arrived at the scene in 1 minute and 45 seconds,” Dearborn Heights police Chief Jarrod Hart said. “The teamwork displayed by dispatchers and police officers was exceptional. I am very proud of all of our staff for their coordinated response, but specifically want to recognize Dispatchers Sloan-Demetriou and Barba, and Sgt. Stephens for their actions.”

Anyone with information about the second robber is asked to call police at 313-277-7487 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.