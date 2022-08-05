Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy

During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns.



Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.

You’ll find outdoor dining and walkable streets if you visit Downtown Northville. Main and Center street closures started off as something temporary, but now it’s here to stay.

The owner of the Dancing Eye Gallery said she loves the foot traffic she gets in her store and that she feels like the area is much safer now.

While it’s likely safer at that intersection, Peter Booth, who lives right outside of the downtown area said it’s more dangerous in the neighborhoods because of the increased closures.

City Council member Marilyn Price said after surveying the city and surrounding communities they recognize that last year’s downtown scene was not as active as 2020 when indoor dining was closed.

Theresa Surelow said now that the city has decided to make the closure permanent she hopes they’ll invest in making it more accessible for people who are less mobile.

People are hoping there are more events planned throughout the winter to keep the streets busy.

