Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure

It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and the temperature had actually dipped from recent highs to 80 degrees.

That’s also the last day anyone saw Edward Sayers alive.

Read more here.

Mackinac Island police warn of e-bike dangers after battery explosion causes fire, injuries

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said on Thursday that residents, visitors and employers using e-bikes should “take whatever action necessary to ensure that ebikes and ebike batteries are not stored indoors under any circumstances.”

Click here to read the report.

Ad

Mother charged with helping son after he escaped police custody in Eastpointe

Officials say a mother has been charged with helping her son after he escaped police custody in Eastpointe.

Devonta Moore and his mother were arraigned Friday after police arrested them Thursday night in Brighton, and officials say he is facing a slew of charges.

Learn more here.

Michigan now has 71 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC. The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Read more on this here.

Ad