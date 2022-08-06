Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties in Michigan until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend.

What you need to know about the heat advisory

Heat Advisory In Effect through Late Sunday Night

Hot and Humid through the end of the weekend

Showers & Thunderstorms Return to the Forecast By The End of the Weekend

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties in Michigan until 10 p.m Sunday night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The effects of the heat will be most notable in the more urbanized areas of Southeast Oakland, Southern Macomb and much of Wayne County, especially in the City of Detroit and neighboring communities.

Taking a look at the weekend

As we work into the first part of the weekend, we will keep the hot and humid weather in the forecast, and we will also keep the chance of an isolated shower in the forecast. It should be primarily in the late afternoon and evening hours, most places will stay dry as we head throughout the day. High temperature is heading to right around that 90° mark as we head into this afternoon. But once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will go into the mid to upper 90s too right around 100° for what it will feel like outside.

We will keep a mixture of clouds and stars in the forecast overnight tonight, it will be very warm and very humid overnight tonight. We will also remain dry overnight as lows drop into the low to mid-70s for everyone.

Changes in the forecast come as we head into the end of the weekend into early next week. We’ve got another hot and humid day on the way as we work into our Sunday. High temperatures heading back into the lower 90s into the afternoon, but as a cold front works into the region, we will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in starting in the mid to late afternoon hours and continuing for the rest of the day. As of right now, we are not looking at the potential of any severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast as we head into early next week on Monday, as our cold front continues to press on through the region. High temperatures running a few degrees cooler as we only had into the 80s by Monday afternoon.

Dry weather works into the region as we head into the middle of next week. Will keep the chance of an isolated shower in the forecast as we head into our Tuesday, but most places will stay dry before high pressure builds into the region and brings plenty of sunshine for the second half of next week. High temperatures into the upper 70s on Tuesday will give away to the low to mid-80s as we head into the middle of next week.

Expect partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. An isolated rain shower is possible in the afternoon and evening. High: 90°. Heat index values 95°-100°.

Looking ahead to Sunday

Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 91. Heat index values 95°-100°. Winds: SW 5-15 MPH.

