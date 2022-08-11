18-year-old hit by pickup truck while running across freeway at night in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – An 18-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck while running across a Detroit freeway in the middle of the night, police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) on the Lodge Freeway near McNichols Road, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the 18-year-old Detroit man was struck by a Ram truck in the left lane on the northbound side of the freeway. They said they aren’t sure why he was running across the freeway.

The driver of the Ram stopped at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials said the 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in this incident.

The investigation continues.