DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the man accused of pepper spraying an employee at a gas station.

Police say the incident took place at 8031 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.