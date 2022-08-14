Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break.

This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m.

Officials say that crews have identified the location of a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from a Lake Huron water treatment facility. According to Great Lakes Water Authority, an estimated 935,000 people were impacted as of Saturday morning.

“We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” wrote Whitmer in a release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long as the impacted communities need them. In times of crisis, Michiganders stand together. We will do what it takes to get through this.”

This declaration allows state police, emergency management and Homeland Security Division to maximize state efforts to assist those in the four counties.

“A water main from the Great Lakes Water Authority broke recently and is impacting residents living in the 36th District of Bruce Township, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and also surrounding areas,” wrote Rep. Terence Mekoski. “This emergency declaration will ensure repairs are made as quickly and efficiently as possible. My office and staff will do our best to keep you updated on the latest information available in keeping our drinking water safe for our communities.”

For more information about the water main break, please call Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at 313-926-8192 or 313-926-8128.