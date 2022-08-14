Morning 4: Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands

Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort to better respond a major water main break that is impacting more than a dozen Metro Detroit communities.

Read more here.

19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark

It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark.

About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.

See the report here.

Cleaning service employee charged for fatally assaulting coworker at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say

Astrit Gjon Bushi of Albania is being held without bond in Oakland County Jail on account of fatally assaulting his coworker, 49-year-old Gregory Robertson, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.

Learn more here.

17-year-old turns himself in after fatally stabbing someone on Belle Isle

Michigan State Police reported there was a suspicious death on Belle Isle Friday night.

According to an MSP tweet, troopers found a deceased 55-year-old male from Hamtramck on the island around 8 p.m. near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive. Police state that the victim was fatally stabbed with a knife.

Click here for more.