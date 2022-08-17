Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness

Michigan health officials are urging residents to take precautions to make sure their food is safe as three health departments investigate an increase in the number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria.

Health departments in Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties are investigating an increase in illnesses caused by the bacteria. Michigan has received reports of 98 cases of E. coli infection in August. Last year, health officials only received reports of 20 cases in the same time period.

Couple accused of having sex in front of kids while riding ferris wheel at Cedar Point

A 32-year-old couple is accused of having sex on a Cedar Point ferris wheel in front of children who told police they could feel the cart shaking and hear the couple laughing.

Dangerous bridge closed for critical repair in Pontiac

A bridge emergency developed Tuesday night in Pontiac as significant repairs become needed on an overpass that handles a lot of traffic.

The new book ‘Haunted Detroit’ takes you on a journey through the city’s paranormal past

Do you have an obsession or fascination with Detroit’s haunted history? Or do you just have a passing interest in the paranormal?

Even if you have no interest at all in ghost stories, the new book “Haunted Detroit,” can teach you about the city’s past through the lens of the supernatural.

