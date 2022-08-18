Trailers, heavy vehicles face traffic restrictions amid 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Certain vehicles will be restricted from traveling on Woodward Avenue during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20
The cruise is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Due to security concerns, there will be a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers on Woodward Avenue from 8 Mile Road to the Loop in Pontiac.
Communities included:
- Berkley
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Township
- Ferndale
- Huntington Woods
- Pleasant Ridge
- Pontiac
- Royal Oak
Roadway
M-1 traffic control time frame:
- Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022
- 9 a.m.-9 p.m