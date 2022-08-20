Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’

Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

“It has been quite a week,” Jasina, 68, said, her voice breaking near the end of an audio message on Facebook.

See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

A native of Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first identified in the United States in 2014, northwest of Philadelphia. It’s likely that insect eggs came over with a load of landscaping stones. Eight years later, there are reported infestations in thirteen states, mostly on the East Coast, according to the New York State Integrated Pest Management program at Cornell University. Individual insects have been spotted in more states, with two turning up in Iowa this summer.

Garden City man tricked children into sending explicit photos, videos through Snapchat, police say

Officials say that a 19-year-old man is in custody and charged for allegedly using the “Truth or Dare” game to trick children into sending nude photos and videos through Snapchat.

Tudor Dixon, Michigan GOP nominee for governor, announces her pick for lieutenant

Michigan Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, has announced who her running mate -- the Lieutenant Governor -- will be for the November election.

