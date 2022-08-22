Companies team up to add EV charging stations in Metro Detroit

Auto-makers have made it clear that electric vehicles are the future. For that to happen, you need places to charge them, and that's what Kroger DTE and a company called Volta are trying to do as they're looking to bring charging stations to places that don't have many.

“If there were more charging stations, more people would have electric cars,” said Nicole Smiley. “I know I would.”

Smiley wants to buy an electric vehicle but says range anxiety is holding her back.

“It’s easier to fill up a gas tank than it is to fill up an electric car,” Smiley said. “So, if I’m out and about and get somewhere that I can’t charge up, then I’m in trouble.”

Smiley said she wants to see more charging stations like the one in the video player above, next to Planet Fitness in New Center.

“They need to be everywhere we are,” Smiley said.

“The EV revolution isn’t a conversation about the future,” said Kevin Samy of Volta Charging. “It’s here.”

With grants from the state and rebates from DTE, Volta Charging plans to build eight new charging stations in SE Michigan.

“Volta chargers are unique because they’re not just a refueling station,” said Kelsey Peterson from DTE. “They’re also a platform for education with these large digital screens.”

Targeting underserved communities, charging stations will be built at Kroger locations in Southgate, Roseville, Westland, and Lapeer.

“We can use technology in an intelligent way to solve issues of equitable access,” said Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Volta Charging says the type of infrastructure seen in the video player above is critical to addressing the climate crisis and making it more attractive to go green.

“We’re going to see more EVs roll off assembly lines, more batteries built, and more charging stations increasingly here in Michigan, but that doesn’t happen equally,” Samy said.

Officials are hoping to get the massive development underway soon as it is a part of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration’s enormous investment in green infrastructure.