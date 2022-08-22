76º

Gunman barricaded inside home on Detroit’s west side; nearby residents asked to stay inside

Detroit police investigate possible link to Sunday shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Authorities at the scene of a barricaded gunman on Aug. 22, 2022, on Pierson Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A gunman has barricaded himself inside a home on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.

Officials from the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police were called to the scene and have surrounded the home.

Detroit police are asking residents who live in the area to stay inside. Others are asked to avoid the area completely.

Officials said they are looking into whether this situation is linked to a Sunday night shooting on that same block. A man was killed during an argument around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Here’s Victor Williams’ full report from Local 4 News at Noon:

