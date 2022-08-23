7-year-old boy shot in face on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say that a seven-year boy has been shot on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit.

Police say the incident occurred in the 17000 block of Oakfield Avenue near Seven Mile Road and Southfield Freeway.

Officials say the seven-year-old was shot in the face, and they are not sure if it was self-inflected or if someone else was playing with the gun.

Police say the seven-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital.

Officials say his condition is unknown.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.